Commercial real estate developer Network Space has become a member of the Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme.

The company, established in 1982, has its headquarters in Warrington and engages closely with stakeholder partners across the North. It has recently delivered award-winning and job creating schemes including Mere Grange at St Helens, Vector 31 in South Yorkshire and the Tameside Wellness Centre at Denton, Greater Manchester. Network Space Director Catherine Chilvers is also a Board member of the Local Enterprise Partnership that is advising on built environment issues and economic growth across the Liverpool City Region.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership Programme aims to boost the North’s economy through investment in skills, innovation, transport and culture. Network Space joins almost 400 businesses, civic bodies and charities based across the North of England which have joined the Government-led initiative.

Network Space Chairman, Richard Ainscough, said: “Network Space is about delivering exceptional places and spaces for people to work. Over the last decade, we have helped champion and regenerate many urban areas that has struggled to attract inward investment.

“These schemes have attracted global names back to the region, as well as providing long term jobs and opportunities. Our values and ambition align perfectly with the Northern Powerhouse and so we are delighted to be part of this wider business initiative.”

The Northern Powerhouse is currently building on a £3.4bn Local Growth Fund investment to create world-class places where people want to live, work, visit and invest. It aims to boosting the local economy by investing in skills, innovation, transport and culture, as well as devolving significant powers and budgets to directly elected mayors to ensure decisions in the North are made by the North.