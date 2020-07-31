The development of more than one million sq ft of new employment space on a site off the M1 in South Yorkshire has been granted planning permission.

Harworth Group received approval for development of a site on either side of Dearne Valley Parkway, close to Junction 36 of the M1, at meeting of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The 95-acre site represents the second and third phases of the Gateway 36 development.The hybrid application includes outline plans for 1.1 million sq ft of space for business, general industrial, and storage and distribution space, together with associated internal access roads, landscaping and drainage.

The indicative masterplan for the development shows ten units in a range of sizes. Detailed plans are included for earthworks and the creation of access points, including a new roundabout on the Dearne Valley Parkway, and link road.

It has been estimated that the development could support the creation of about 2,500 jobs. The council’s Planning Regulatory Board unanimously voted to approve the scheme, subject to conditions, at the meeting.

Gateway 36 is being developed on the former Rockingham Colliery site. Phase 1, comprising 198,000 sq ft of commercial space, was approved in March 2015.

Barnsley Council has taken three units developed as part of the first phase for the R-evolution @ Gateway 36 scheme.