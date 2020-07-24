A leading manufacturer and supplier of power transmission products, material handling components and systems has opened its first European operations at a multi-million pound business park in Leamington Spa.

US-based Martin Sprocket & Gear has signed a 10-year lease for a unit 5, a 41,173 sq ft warehouse and offices at Spa Park, which has been jointly developed by Stoford Developments and asset management company BlackRock.

The industrial specialist, which stocks a wide range of its standard power transmission and bulk material handling products, took occupation of the unit in June 2020. In its first phase of operations, it has a machine shop to re-work standard products to customers’ requirements, with further operational phases planned to expand the machine shop to enable it to manufacture made-to-order and special-design parts. In the next two years, it aims to create 10 jobs.

Phillip Hewitt, General Manager EMEA of Martin Sprocket & Gear UK Ltd, said the new venture means it can service existing and new customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, as well as complement its facilities across in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and China.

He said as well as creating local jobs, it was also committed to supporting the region’s economy by working with local companies, where possible.

“We looked at many sites across the Midlands and the north of England as our goal was to have a location that is close to the motorway network, to our major customers and to ports and airports. Spa Park ticks all those boxes,” he said.

“Our aim is to service the EMEA market by following the philosophy of our founder Joe Martin senior in 1951, of having large inventory, providing a quality product and being easy to do business with. Our success will be good for the local economy as we will recruit locally and source consumables from local companies wherever possible.”

Welcoming Martin Sprocket & Gear UK Ltd to Spa Park, Edward Peel, Development Manager at Birmingham-based Stoford Developments, said: “Attracting yet another global name to Spa Park is testament to the quality of the development as well as the excellent location and national road networks.

“There remains strong demand for business units and warehouses of this size in the area, which has been experienced through the interest we have received in the scheme to date. The remaining two units on site are currently still available. However we are in discussions with a number of interested parties and hope to welcome the next occupier to the park soon.”

Spa Park comprises four units and is located on Tachbrook Road. Last year it signed Liberty 920E, part of the prestigious Liberty Vehicle Technologies, for a 50,000 sq ft unit.

Units 3 and 4 remain available and comprise 61,075 sq ft and 30,715 sq ft of space respectively, including ancillary offices, and are suitable for advanced manufacturing, e-fulfilment and distribution uses (B1, B2 and B8 classes).

Spa Park is close to the A46 and junctions 14 and 15 of the M40. Leamington Spa train station is less than one mile away. Spa Park is already home to lingerie and swimwear brand Bravissimo, Detroit Electric and global medical company Smith + Nephew.