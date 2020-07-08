Logistics and industrial property business PLP is building its first net zero carbon ready speculative logistics development.

It is being constructed at its 343,000 sq ft warehouse at Smithywood, Sheffield, and is due to complete in September 2020.

PLP says it plans to deliver all future speculative builds to the UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC) Net Zero Carbon Ready standard.

It is working with the Turley sustainability team and carbon neutrality and climate finance experts Natural Capital Partners.

The firm has assessed carbon emissions from construction through life cycle assessment of materials and products, and reduced these emissions through the inclusion of materials with a lower carbon footprint.

And it will mitigate any remaining construction carbon emissions to net zero by funding high quality carbon offset projects, achieving CarbonNeutral® development certification through The CarbonNeutral Protocol.

The new building is also be designed to promote energy efficient and low carbon operation, with solar photovoltaics and air source heat pumps and 100% LED lighting.

Further design measures, including roof strengthening, will allow the operator to install additional solar photovoltaics and battery storage in future to further enhance environmental performance.

Jeremy Greenland, CEO at PLP, said: ‘PLP is committed to deliver best in class, sustainable and future-proof units.

“With a useful life of 30 to 50 years, producing Net Zero Carbon Ready warehouses at no extra cost to occupiers is a big step forward.

“Incorporating additional design flexibility to enable them to transition to Net Zero Carbon operations more cost effectively should mean our developments stand the test of time.”

Colin Morrison, head of sustainability at Turley, said: ‘We are proud to have supported the delivery of PLP’s commitment to climate leadership at Smithywood.

“As long standing members of the UKGBC involved in the development of their Net Zero Carbon Buildings Framework, this project showcases our complementary capabilities in building performance, embodied carbon and the commercial delivery of net zero buildings.”

Tom Popple, senior manager, Climate Change and Sustainability at Natural Capital Partners, said: “The built environment is looking for pioneering climate leaders that can move beyond compliance and take the urgent climate action now to reduce carbon emissions to net zero and achieve carbon neutrality.

“This best in class approach is a testament to the vision and ambition of all involved.”