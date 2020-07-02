While you may be getting bored of hearing about COVID-19 by now, appreciating the risk that the virus represents is imperative from a health and safety point of view.

After all, the pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands of people and – while it is no longer as deadly as it once was – it’s still important to keep as protected as possible.

From wearing a face mask while out in public to adhering by the social distancing measures in place, there are a number of things you can do to keep yourself safe from harm. However, one of the most important things to think about is the cleanliness of your home.

Since the COVID-19 virus can spread across surfaces as well as in the air, maintaining the area you live and work in is a highly effective way of minimising its spread. But how should you go about this?

That’s where we can help. Join us as we run through some of the cleaning and maintenance tasks that the coronavirus pandemic has now made essential to everyday life – from wiping down the surfaces to ticking off a maintenance checklist on a daily basis.

1. Clean, Then Sanitise.

While it may be tempting to rush straight in and disinfect your surfaces with specialist wipes, don’t rush it.

Prior to disinfecting the area, it’s important to first clean it using soap and a sponge. After this has been done, apply the disinfectant, leave it for 30 seconds or so, and then wipe it off.

This cleaning and sanitising procedure will need to be carried out at least once every few days to ensure you stay protected. However, since these are not normal times, the more you can sanitise, the better.

2. Think About Pests.

Coronavirus is especially problematic to individuals who are immunocompromised or currently have an underlying health issue. In other words, the healthier you are, the more chance you’ll give yourself to fight off the virus.

With this in mind, pest control can be vital. Pest rodents, birds and insects are not only annoying to deal with anyway, but they can also pose a significant health risk since they carry an abundance of harmful bacteria and viruses.

Therefore, if your home has been breached and needs a pest control solution, the sooner you can sort it out the better. Otherwise, your health could only suffer as a result.



3. Windows, Boilers & Home Insulation.

While on the topic of ensuring your health stays in tip-top shape, checking a home or building’s insulation is an effective way of preventing potential issues.

If windows aren’t fully sealed, moisture from outside can enter into a property and cause damp to form. This, in turn, can lead to a number of health issues. Therefore, by going around the building – whether it be commercial, residential or industrial – you will be able to identify any areas in need of attention, safeguarding your health in the process.

Similarly, checking the boiler in a property is vital too. While you may not need heating right now, many experts are suggesting that the number of coronavirus cases could rise again when the outside weather starts to cool. Therefore, to avoid your health suffering as a result, ensuring your boiler is working effectively is a must-do.

4. Any Outdoor Work.

While it’s imperative you stick to the current social distancing guidelines, getting your daily dose of fresh air is equally as important. Therefore, if you have a garden or any kind of outdoor space at home, make the most of it.

Whether you choose to clear the gutter, repair the shed, do a bit of gardening, build a deck, or clean the BBQ, there are a number of things you can do outdoors to keep yourself sane during the lockdown.

After all, it’s important to safeguard your mental health during this trying period – a period in which feelings of anxiety, worry and uncertainty are going to be strife. Spending some time outdoors, clearing your mind, is one of the best ways to combat this threat.

Final Thoughts…

With the lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, you may think that the coronavirus pandemic is almost over. However, it isn’t, and staying on top of your health remains imperative.

By carrying out the maintenance tasks listed above though, you will not only help keep the pandemic at bay, but you’ll also ensure your home, office or building remains a safe place to be.

