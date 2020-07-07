Winvic Construction Ltd is delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Cook as Civils and Infrastructure Director.

Rob will head up the Civils and Infrastructure team where Winvic already has an established track record in both standalone schemes and projects which complement and enable future industrial, commercial and multi-room developments for their blue-chip client base.

Winvic Managing Director David Ward commented “Rob is a great addition to our team where we have an ever-growing reputation for delivering complex multi-phase and multi stakeholder civils and infrastructure projects. With Rob on the team it will help amplify our focus on civils and infrastructure and will continue to strengthen our current standing in the sector.”

Existing projects include numerous town and city ‘Gateway’ sites such as the recently completed 700-acre SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway (SLPEMG). As a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), it comprised new carriageways and motorway slip roads, a rail freight terminal, numerous structures, major utility works and diversions as well as in excess of 5 million m3 of earthworks. The three-year SLPEMG project was managed by Project Manager Mark Skelton, who is now promoted to Contracts Director, a pivotal role where he will give operational support to Rob and will be responsible for all of Winvic’s civils and infrastructure project teams.

Joining from Graham Construction, Rob has over 20 years construction experience with a number of leading firms, comprising operational, framework-led and strategic work across highways, utilities, marine, underground cabling and tunnelling, drainage and major roads managed by Highways England. His knowledge extends across the public and private sectors, is skilful at implementing processes and programmes, and is accomplished at taking a commercially prudent, client-first approach to schemes. Furthermore, Rob has been a health and safety champion throughout his career, focusing on driving down site incidents and inspiring a behavioural safety culture which is he has already praised Winvic’s recently launched health and safety behavioural change programme – the ‘Doing It Right’ initiative – and is looking forward to being proactive in this area.

Rob Cook commented “I am excited about the challenge the role at Winvic presents me, working with my new team and the existing senior leadership, we have a great opportunity to not only deliver project excellence but to further grow our wider offering to the sector. I believe I have the right skillset to complement and develop the existing Winvic team and already feel at home with the Winvic culture.”

­Throughout the challenging Covid-19 response, Winvic has been appointed to deliver and started four new civils and infrastructure schemes with a number of further great new opportunities in the pipeline. These additions to Winvic’s civils and infrastructure team highlight the firm’s commitment to growing its reputation for delivering complex, multi-phase civils and infrastructure projects.­

