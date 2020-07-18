National wholesaler TF Solutions has become the latest addition to the REFCOM Elite Supplier scheme.

Part of the BSS Group, which is a BESA affiliate member, TF Solutions joins just as REFCOM is celebrating receiving the Industry Initiative of the Year award at the ACR News Awards for the scheme.

The refrigeration and air conditioning distributor is the latest supplier to be audited and accredited as an Elite Supplier in line with REFCOM’s ambition to encourage all parts of the supply chain to voluntarily commit to the highest professional standards.

REFCOM Elite is a best practice company registration scheme that has been running since 1994 to promote environmentally responsible refrigerant management and compliance with the latest industry legislation.

Head of REFCOM Graeme Fox said the Elite Supplier scheme was set up so that responsible suppliers could help ensure that only properly qualified and registered companies were accessing refrigerant gas and equipment in line with the F-Gas Regulation.

Unscrupulous

“This scheme means suppliers have a way of demonstrating that they have signed up to a voluntary code of conduct that will level the playing field across the supply chain,” said Mr Fox. “This will also free up resources so the enforcing authorities are better able to police and clamp down on irresponsible online or unscrupulous sales to non-registered installers.”

He said TF Solutions was a welcome addition to this “exclusive club” who had demonstrated to REFCOM’s independent inspector that they were working to the highest standards.

TF Solutions commercial director Andy Reed said his company was happy to be “an early adopter” demonstrating support for the improved professional standards championed by the REFCOM scheme.

“TF Solutions has always focused on providing our customers with the best service; so we felt that it was only right that we, as a leading national wholesaler, should participate and uphold the highest values and standards,” he said. “Supporting the F-Gas Regulation will be vital if the industry is to achieve its environmental and climate change goals and REFCOM’s Elite programme is playing a crucial role,” said Mr Reed.