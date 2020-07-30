Have you been shopping around for the best medium voltage switchgear and circuit breakers? Are you frustrated because you have been paying heavy electric bills? The first step is to grab an efficient electric control system.

Go for the best brand so that you can get hold of gadgets and electric equipment at a reasonable price. Secondly, there are many simple steps that you can follow to reduce your electricity bill.

Your bill will reduce by cutting down on the electricity consumption and we will guide you.

Reducing your energy consumption

Choose LED bulbs

Go for an energy-efficient light bulb. For example, you can consider opting for LED bulbs. They cost about 75% less than incandescent bulbs. The good news is that the LED bulbs do not have any mercury. They last 25 times longer than the traditional bulbs.

Try to use power strips

You should think along the lines to use power strips. The benefit of the power strips is that you can easily turn off all the devices in one go. When you flip the switch on the power strip, then it is equivalent to unplugging the socket from the wall.

Consider eliminating the use of vampire power

Are you familiar with the term vampire power? It refers to standby power. Devices like scanners and television even use power when turned off. The best approach is that you should unplug all the devices and appliances not in use. As a result, you will be able to eliminate the vampire power.

You will need to make it a rule to turn on only one switch at once. Gradually, you will get into this habit and can reduce your power use. What you must keep in mind is that even your computer uses a lot of electricity.

Make it a habit to turn your monitor off in the night. It is also vital to use refrigerator the wise way. For example, you need to set the temperature as recommended by the manufacturer. Ideally, you should not even leave your mobile for overnight charging. It tends to take up power too.

Get into the habit of turning off the oven before the cooking time runs out. Your food will continue to cook for a few minutes even when you turn off power. However, you can save up on the power by turning off your oven early.

Some people have a habit of peeping into the oven while baking. Well, you should avoid it by all means for sure. When you open the oven during baking, then the temperature drops at 25F. As a result, it tends to take up more electric power.

There are times when your appliances use more electricity because you miss out on the maintenance. For example, you should make sure that you defrost your freezer or fridge. If there will be less ice buildup, the appliances will work more efficiency.

Try to use natural light when possible. All these efforts will pay off eventually.