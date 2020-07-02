PERMAROOF, the UK’s leading importer and distributor of Firestone RubberCover, is celebrating its most successful May and June in its 19-year history despite the nationwide challenges faced by all businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a 26% increase in sales in May 2020 compared to 2019 and a staggering 86% increase when comparing June 2019 to 2020, it’s been two amazing consecutive months for the Derbyshire-based team with the likelihood of a healthy July too. This follows reports of 2019 being its most successful year to date with 24,000 orders completed: the highest figure in its history.

Adrian Buttress, managing director of Permaroof, attributes the success to a fast response to Covid-19, investment in an already solid team, and diversification into new services and products.

Adrian said: “Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic – such as supply issues, merchants closing, and roofing projects being delayed or put on hold – our team has managed to buck the trend and deliver amazing results that are a true testament to the service they offer, as well as the strong relationships we have with customers nationwide.”

After increasing its warehouse capacity in 2019, as well as broadening its offering by acquiring The Skylight Company and becoming the sole distributor of Permafence, the team met the challenges posed by coronavirus rapidly and decisively.

Additional stock had already been purchased in preparation for Brexit, ensuring ample supply to meet any level of demand from contractors, many of which still needed to fix damaged and leaking roofs in need of urgent maintenance. New products were also added to Permaroof’s portfolio including a disinfectant spray to help customers work safely, while investment in the team was crucial with a strong focus on marketing and a new marketing co-ordinator recruited to push out a formal communications strategy.

At the same time, Permaroof adapted its offering to work closely with modular companies for the first time, supplying fast flat roofing solutions to four emergency NHS projects in the first month of lockdown.

Adrian continued: “Clear communication to both staff and customers has been vital. Pushing forward with marketing has allowed us to do this while reinforcing our brand and putting out messages of stock availability at a really important time. I have no doubt that this has been crucial to breaking our sales records during the UK lockdown.

“I hope that our success proves that there is still opportunity out there for UK SMEs and that the building and construction sector is ready to bounce back and thrive. We’re certainly committed to supporting both the contractors and merchants we work with and hope that the next quarter is as positive for them all.”

Permaroof offers products and services that provide “permanent solutions to age old problems.” They offer this through a variety of products – its central offering of Firestone RubberCover EPDM roofing – as well as artificial grass through its Permalawn brand and maintenance free fencing via Permafence. This is in addition to Permatile promenade tiles, skylights and rooflights through The Skylight Company and most recently, steel framed buildings.

For more information on Permaroof UK, please visit www.permaroof.co.uk or call 01773 608839.