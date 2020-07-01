Sogevinus has announced the acquisition of the historic Quinta da Boavista from Lima Smith, an 80-hectare property that was part of the first delimitation of the Douro region carried out by the Marquis of Pombal in 1756. Located on the right bank of the Douro River, in the heart of the Cima- Corgo, it was owned by the emblematic Baron of Forrester in the 19th century.

A geometric panorama of hand-built schist terraces (up to 8m in height), combined with specific climatic conditions, make Boavista’s terroir unique. Of the property’s 80 hectares, 36 ha are vineyards, with Donzelinho, Tinto Cão and Touriga Nacional varieties planted. The estate also has a large area of Vinhas Velhas, responsible for the production of several award-winning wines, such as Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Oratório and Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Ujo, awarded 94 and 95 Robert Parker points, respectively.

This acquisition allows Sogevinus to strengthen its position in the still wine market, following the strategy of focusing on this category, and bringing to its portfolio two new brands – Boa-Vista and Quinta da Boavista – high quality wines and internationally recognized which complement its presence in the premium segment.

“With a historic legacy in the Douro and following the strategy of consolidating still wines, we believe that the acquisition of Quinta da Boavista will decisively strengthen our portfolio of DOC wines, particularly in the premium segment. Quinta da Boavista has been very successful in recent years in the development of internationally recognised wines and our expectation is to continue to produce great wines here,” commented Sergio Marly, Sogevinus Group CEO.

Sogevinus thus reinforces its position in the Douro with the acquisition of another emblematic farm, joining Quintas de S. Luiz, Arnozelo and Bairro, further cementing its 500-year-old legacy.