In an attempt to attract new national and international businesses, the developer of AirView Park has welcomed the return of flights from Newcastle International Airport. Routes including Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Belfast, Paris and Southampton, have all resumed, and with more business flights to start very shortly.

Developer Tynexe said the resumption would help to attract national and international organisations now diversifying operations regionally, or establishing a UK base as part of their growth and recovery strategy.

The 175,000 sq ft site has secured housebuilder Bellway as its first anchor tenant, with planning permission for up to four more bespoke office buildings or a 150,000 sq ft premises in place.

“Connectivity to other parts of the UK, Europe and beyond has always been a key selling point of AirView Park as a commercial development, therefore having flights restart is a welcome sign for the site as well as the regional economy,” said Mike Clark, development director of Tynexe Commercial Ltd and Dysart Developments.

“There have been discussions over recent months as to how home working is the new way forward and how office space could become redundant, and whilst true for some companies, this isn’t necessarily accurate. A significant number of organisations will revert back to office-based working, and with many bigger companies now establishing smaller regional centres and geographical bases in and around the UK, we’re in a great position to offer bespoke build or relocation options.”

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, added: “AirView Park will help to generate new jobs and significant economic benefits by creating more international trade opportunities for the region. Its location is second to none, on airport land just a few minutes from the terminal building. Newcastle International Airport is fully behind this project and we look forward to welcoming the businesses that decide to locate to the site.”