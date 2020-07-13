Yorkshire Water has joined Project 13, an industry initiative to improve the way high-performing infrastructure is delivered and managed, to achieve its AMP7 capital programme.

The Project 13 framework, led by the Infrastructure Client Group (ICG), and partnered with the Institution of Civil Engineers, is based on collaboration and shared success underpinned by a best for role approach and digital transformation, led by a strong capable owner.

Yorkshire Water has joined the Project 13 Adopters group to enable the business to share ideas and learning with other organisations as it delivers key operational assets.

Mark Baker, head of programme delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: “Joining the Project 13 Adopters Group alongside other UK and globally leading infrastructure organisations will support our continued journey towards becoming a high-performing enterprise. The framework focuses on a more collaborative approach.

“We’ve seen great progress so far in how we’re adopting the principles to organise ourselves and begin to establish the programme into an enterprise approach. This will underpin Yorkshire Water’s ambitions.

“It’s an exciting journey and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefits Project 13 will bring to Yorkshire Water, our partners and the efficient outcomes it will deliver for our customers.”

Dale Evans, chair of the ICG, said: “Project 13 is a now a global industry change movement about building a sustainable future for the construction industry, creating a more highly skilled workforce and creating infrastructure that represents better value for all.

“I’m delighted to see Yorkshire Water embed Project 13 principles into the AMP7 capital programme and help the delivery of infrastructure move from a transactional business model to a more collaborative and sustainable one.

“The momentum demonstrated by more and more projects and programmes adopting Project 13 illustrates that the principles clearly resonate across infrastructure and I look forward to Yorkshire Water being an integral part of the P13 Adopter community.”