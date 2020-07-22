Landwood Group’s Commercial Asset Management division is expanding its headcount as it celebrates adding a leading health care provider to its books. The Manchester-based business have been instructed to manage Mental Health Care UK’s portfolio of over 30 sites across North Wales and the North West of England.

MHC is one of the UK’s top 50 providers of support to individuals with learning disabilities, mental health issues, autism, and behaviours that challenge.

Landwood will provide full asset and property management services, working closely with the on-site estates team to support MHC in “providing positive outcomes for people” across its residential and health care facilities.

“We are delighted and proud to have been selected by MHC to provide Asset Management support for their care business. This draws upon our knowledge of the care sector, our asset management expertise and hands-on approach to property management and we are looking forward to working with the leadership team at MHC,” said Anna Main, Director and Head of Commercial Asset Management at Landwood.

It comes as Landwood continues to grow its Commercial Asset Management team with two new recruits following a bumper 2020, which has seen them win a raft of high profile new instructions.

Clients include Cervidae who have enlisted them to manage its One Didsbury Point office development in Manchester, Si One multi-let offices in St Ives on behalf of Cambridge Corporate properties, Eastbank Street in Southport, and two further mixed use schemes in Liverpool and Warrington.

And to ensure they can continue to deliver the outstanding levels of service that have seen the business grow so quickly, Landwood are on the lookout for experienced Client Accountants to join them.

“We’re immensely proud of our recent successes at Landwood. It shows that our determination to go above and beyond for each and every one of our clients is paying off. That’s why we’re on the lookout for the very best Client Accountants who will go that extra mile to deliver results,” concluded Anna Main.