Do you know what legal responsibilities landlords have? If you want to ensure your tenancy runs smoothly, it’s important to know what both the tenant and the landlord are responsible for.

Whether you are a tenant wanting to know what the landlord has to provide, a current landlord, or looking for advice on becoming a landlord; this piece will discuss the various legal requirements that landlords have to abide by.

Providing a gas safety record

If the property runs off gas, landlords need to have regular gas safety checks carried out. Furthermore, they also need to provide a copy of the gas safety record to their tenants within 28 days of the safety check. It will also need to be provided to new tenants when they move in.

Ensuring the system is running smoothly is also important. Ideally, landlords should have a form of boiler care set up. This will ensure that the gas boiler can be regularly maintained at an affordable cost.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Another thing that landlords are responsible for is fitting smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the property. Smoke detectors are especially required on each level of the home.

Carbon monoxide detectors are also required in areas where appliances burn solid fuel. Failing to have appropriate alarms installed can result in pretty hefty fines up to £5,000.

What repairs is a landlord responsible for?

According to the law, landlords are responsible for making repairs to the structure and the exterior of the property. This includes heating systems, sanitary appliances, installation of utilities and drainage systems.

Landlords are advised to carry out regular inspections in order to identify any potential issues early. The earlier you can get the fixed, the less expensive it will be.

Tenants need to report any problems to the landlord so they know they need to take care of them. If the repairs required are caused by the tenant to the interior of the home, the responsibility could be passed to the tenant.

What can tenants do if requirements aren’t met?

If tenants feel the landlord isn’t carrying out their requirements, there is help available.

The first thing you should do is contact your landlord to discuss the issues. If this doesn’t change the situation, you can then progress to making a complaint. You can go through organisations such as Citizens Advice, who will help you understand the legalities and complaints process. They can also help to advise you on your best course of action.

The above are just some of the responsibility’s landlords have. It is extremely important for both tenants and landlords to understand their rights in case anything goes wrong. Seeking legal advice could also be a good option.