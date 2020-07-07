AO Business has announced a new lead for their housebuilder team. John Farnham, previously National Account Manager for the B2B division of AO.com, has been promoted to the leading position, after a successful first year for AO Business in the competitive housebuilders market.

After recently growing the housebuilder team, AO Business are transforming the way appliances are purchased for new housing developments. Remaining open for business during the crisis, they are now the supplier of choice for many housebuilders. Being part of a large retail group with its own logistics network has meant that they can continue to deliver to business customers and offer a fantastic next day delivery and installation proposition.

Prior to joining AO Business, John Farnham was the National B2B Account Manager for Samsung UK, and previously Contracts Account Manager at Electrolux. Talking about his new role, John said: “I’m excited by the opportunity to really make my own mark on the sector and to drive through some positive changes in the way appliances are delivered and installed on site. AO have a unique vision for the housebuilder industry, and they have made fantastic progress by offering business clients a powerful alternative. I’m determined to make AO Business the best appliance distributor on offer.”

Anthony Sant, MD of AO Business, said: “We’re excited for John to start leading our Housebuilder team here at AO Business. Housebuilders are really waking up to the benefits of our proposition to the industry, and with John at the helm, we can continue to move full steam ahead during these unprecedented times.”

With next day delivery and installation, renowned customer service and over 20 years’ experience of selling electricals to the public, AO Business offer a unique proposition for time-pressed housebuilders.

