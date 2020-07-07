AO Business has announced a new lead for their housebuilder team. John Farnham, previously National Account Manager for the B2B division of AO.com, has been promoted to the leading position, after a successful first year for AO Business in the competitive housebuilders market.
After recently growing the housebuilder team, AO Business are transforming the way appliances are purchased for new housing developments. Remaining open for business during the crisis, they are now the supplier of choice for many housebuilders. Being part of a large retail group with its own logistics network has meant that they can continue to deliver to business customers and offer a fantastic next day delivery and installation proposition.
Prior to joining AO Business, John Farnham was the National B2B Account Manager for Samsung UK, and previously Contracts Account Manager at Electrolux. Talking about his new role, John said: “I’m excited by the opportunity to really make my own mark on the sector and to drive through some positive changes in the way appliances are delivered and installed on site. AO have a unique vision for the housebuilder industry, and they have made fantastic progress by offering business clients a powerful alternative. I’m determined to make AO Business the best appliance distributor on offer.”
Anthony Sant, MD of AO Business, said: “We’re excited for John to start leading our Housebuilder team here at AO Business. Housebuilders are really waking up to the benefits of our proposition to the industry, and with John at the helm, we can continue to move full steam ahead during these unprecedented times.”
With next day delivery and installation, renowned customer service and over 20 years’ experience of selling electricals to the public, AO Business offer a unique proposition for time-pressed housebuilders.
ABOUT AO.COM
- Online electricals retailer, AO.com was founded in 2000 by John Roberts following a £1 bet in a Bolton pub.
- Formerly known as Appliances Online, the company rebranded in 2013 to become AO.com and the current logo was born. In the same year they aired their first TV advert and reached 1 million Facebook likes.
- In February 2014 the company floated on the London Stock Exchange as AO World.
- AO.de was launched in Germany in 2014 and 2016 saw the opening of an 84,000 square metre, purpose-built HQ located in Bergheim.
- AO.com stocks over 9,000 products and delivers millions of electricals every year from its 740,000 sq. ft. logistics warehouse in Crewe.
- AO.com’s user-friendly website aims to provide helpful and impartial information on all of its products and is able to price match retailers stocking the same products.
- AO.com also offers customers free and next day delivery on thousands of products, as well as installation and recycling services.