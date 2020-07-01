Building materials supplier CEMEX presents VIAPATH™, a premium single layer asphalt solution for cycle lanes and footpaths, which has been expertly developed with speed of construction in mind.

VIAPATH can be laid between 25mm and 70mm thick, eliminating the need for multi-layer surfacing which can be costly – both in terms of the materials and labour required. It also presents significant time savings, which helps to limit the disruption to pedestrians and other road users and achieve a faster rate of job completion. In addition, multi-layer construction can often lead to damage in underlying layers resulting in further delays and spiralling costs.

For those looking to incorporate more eco-friendly products into their construction projects, VIAPATH offers real sustainability benefits. It achieves a carbon footprint reduction for a project by requiring less fuel use during the paving operation, less tack coat/bond coat and lower on-site wastage.

A further benefit of this single layer solution is that it addresses a common cause of potholes caused by traditional pavement construction. Typically, a horizontal joint would be required between the binder course and surface course layers which presents an inherent risk to the ingress of water. With VIAPATH this joint is eliminated, thus improving the overall structural durability of the pavement.

Martin Ashfield, Technical Manager for Asphalt & Paving, CEMEX Europe, commented: “As more and more of us adapt to new ways of sustainable travelling that also eases pressure on public transport, the development of cycle and footpaths is critical.

“Fortunately, VIAPATH is a premium-quality asphalt solution that has been specifically designed to replace surface, regulating or binder courses in a single pass. This will allow our customers to quickly meet government demands for fast pop-up solutions, while also being cost-effective and minimising disruption to pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.”

CEMEX R&D, Innovation and Business Development projects are part of the global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Centers, based in Switzerland.