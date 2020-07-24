IronmongeryDirect has reported its most successful month in history, with June seeing record figures for both order numbers and revenue.

With many people turning to DIY during lockdown, the UK’s largest supplier of ironmongery experienced an 80% year-on-year (YoY) increase in web traffic in June. This increase led to a 75% uplift in transactions, taking the total number of orders to unprecedented levels.

The surge of interest in home improvements saw a slight shift in IronmongeryDirect’s usual consumer base, away from its usual trade focus and more into the domestic market. In fact, while online traffic from existing customers rose by 29%, the number of first-time visitors more than trebled (208% YoY).

Categories that performed particularly well in June included:

● Locks and latches

● Door and cabinet furniture (front door furniture, handles and knobs)

● Screws and fixings

● Gate, fence and shed hardware

● Shelving and storage

Charlie Carlton, Head of Digital at IronmongeryDirect and ElectricalDirect, said: “In recent months, many people have used their extra time at home to do DIY and this trend is clearly evident in our sales data.

“We’re delighted to have been able to provide for the nation during lockdown, whilst still supplying critical products to the NHS and schools in this difficult time. With restrictions starting to ease off, we expect to see a return to our normal trade patterns and will continue to serve the country’s construction industry as it recovers from the pandemic.”

For more information about IronmongeryDirect, visit: www.ironmongerydirect.co.uk/