Independent Builders Merchant Group has appointed industry stalwart, Allun Pittingale, to the newly created role of Managing Director of the Builders Merchants Division.



Allun started his career at the independent Western Builders Merchants in South London and has an impressive track record as a trader, steeped in builders merchanting.



From the age of twenty one, he held several branch manager positions for Erith Building Supplies, Hall & Co and Builder Center before joining the Travis Perkins Group in 2001.



He spent eighteen years with the TP Group and was a central figure in the leadership team that brought the Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery business to market before being appointed regional managing director in the South East, a role he held for the last four years.



Renowned for building tight teams and obsessing about his customers and colleagues, he is considered a perfect fit for IBMG.



Allun said: “I have been a big fan of independent merchants for many years and I had been intrigued by the unique competition provided by the newly formed Independent Builders Merchant Group. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining IBMG and be going back to my independent roots.”



Andrew Cope of Independent Builder Merchant Group, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Allun to IBMG and know that under his leadership, our builders merchant branches will go from strength to strength.”



Independent Builders Merchant Group includes Parkers and Chandlers Building, Stamco Timber and Fairolls. The Group provides all heavy-side building materials, civils, roofing & timber, plus an array of ancillary product lines including kitchens, plumbing & heating, joinery, architectural ironmongery, gardening and landscaping supplies. Local branch contact details can be found at www.independentbm.com <http://www.independentbm.com>



