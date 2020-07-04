When it comes to designing the bathroom it’s all in the detail. Having your very own spa-like oasis is a luxury that many people dream of and with the right decorative touches and features, you can achieve this in just a few key steps. From the materials through to the finishing touches, you can create the bathroom of your dreams with luxurious aesthetics that make it one of your favourite rooms in the home.

Unique Features

Just like the kitchen, living room and bedroom you want your bathroom to have unique features that make it such a dreamy space. One of the main features that transforms a simple bathroom into a place of luxury is a smart shower. This modern addition turns showering into a relaxing experience, giving you control over everything from temperature through to ease of use. This unique addition is also ideal for making life a little easier too, from being able to control the shower from your mobile giving you much more freedom when it comes to heating the water, turning the shower on and much more. Another must-have feature within a luxurious bathroom is music. Introducing a quality set of speakers to your bathroom will give you the ultimate calm, relaxing experience when bathing or simply getting ready. There’s nothing quite like having your favourite artists playing out loud whilst you go through your own home-spa rituals, turning your bathroom into your very own relaxation spot.

Image Source: Aqualisa

Quality Materials

From the tiling in the shower to the flooring choices, the materials you choose to use within your bathroom will have a huge impact on how luxurious the space feels. You want to introduce quality materials that look the part, as well as adding durability and longevity at the same time. Do some research into the materials that catch your eye, from tiles and stone to marble and granite and find out which really work for the space you have.

Image Source: Crown Tiles

Stylish Furniture

Introducing the right furniture pieces to your bathroom will ensure your space works for you. In order to have luxury you need a space that you can get the most out of, resulting in somewhere you can go and spend quality time relaxing, winding down and recharging. It’s important to have a stylish sink, toilet, shower and bath for those with the option, to draw the space together and ensure it’s comfortable as well as attractive. With so many beautiful bathroom furniture pieces available, you can find some stunning pieces to enhance your bathroom and bring that touch of luxury to your home.

The Right Atmosphere

Creating a space that you can use to escape in your own home is a huge benefit, especially after a long hard day. You want to capture a warm, relaxing atmosphere that enables you to wind down and relax, properly. Whilst the design of your bathroom will help to achieve this, it’s also really useful to introduce some additional features such as scented candles, diffusers and mood lighting to really help capture the right atmosphere. Once you’ve mastered the calming feel, you’ll feel blissfully relaxed and content in your bathroom, making it the perfect zen zone.