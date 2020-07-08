Knightsbridge, one of the UK’s leading brands of wiring devices, accessories and lighting, has enhanced its product range with the introduction of grid faceplates to its popular screwless matt black portfolio of switches and sockets.

Available in 1,2,3,4,6 and 8 gang formats, the new additions provide a stylish way to accommodate a variety of switching needs in one convenient place. The discrete lines – a profile of just 4.3mm – and concealed screw fixing mean that the finished installation looks elegant and unfussy, adding a touch of class and refinement as well as practicality.

The new grid faceplates are an exciting addition to the already comprehensive matt black range of switches and sockets, further increasing the versatility and scope of this sought-after line-up.

Offering a contemporary aesthetic, the matt black finish is just one of six available in the Knightsbridge range of wiring accessories that offer a modern twist in terms of style and functionality. Other finishes include matt white, brushed or polished chrome, black nickel and polished brass, all crafted to ensure lasting good looks.

Whatever the application, whether charging iPhones, accessing a network, listening to music over Bluetooth or simply switching and dimming lights, there’s a Knightsbridge product that can do it beautifully.

For further details of Knightsbridge’s innovative wiring accessory and lighting products, please visit www.mlaccessories.co.uk or call 01582 887760.