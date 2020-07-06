Kubota, a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, has announced the availability of the U50-5, to complete its new series of 5-tonne machines. The U50-5 will join the KX060- 5 and U56-5, which were recently made available. With construction output set to drop by 25 per cent because of COVID-19, the industry needs machines that offer value for money and meet the demands of the job.

The U50-5 has been built for the hire market and designed as an entry-level machine. The size of the excavator means it is well suited to working in smaller spaces and will have excellent site access.

The U50-5 comes fitted with the following features:

Developed with sustainability in mind: As sustainability becomes a key focus across the globe, new machinery needs to reflect this. The U50-5 comes fitted with a Kubota Original Direct Injection Engine with CRS and DPF Muffler and a fully Stage-V compliant engine.

Easy access to information: With a full-color, high-resolution 7" LCD screen and job dial navigation as standard, the operator has access to all information needed, from AUX flow adjustment to important maintenance information, as well as detailed alerts.

Improved comfort and safety: Double adjustment air suspension has been included on L models to maximise on comfort and to allow for easy height adjustment via an air compressor. The new CAB structure is fitted with noise-cancelling technology, reducing noise by 5dB to ensure a more stress-free working environment for the operator. An orange high visibility seatbelt and alert functions have been fitted to encourage the operator to wear the belt and reduce the risk of serious injury.

Better maintenance access: The machine is designed to provide easier access for both operators and service engineers, with accessible radiators and wide opening bonnets. The new and improved DPF reduces maintenance by increasing the service intervals for the regeneration filter and ash cleaner.

Glen Hampson, Business Development Manager for Construction at Kubota UK, said: “We’re proud to be welcoming the U50-5 into our 5-tonne range. The U50-5 is a brilliant entry-level machine, it’s easy to operate and the new features ensure it’s safe to use. Our products are built to last, from sustainable engines to straight forward maintenance access. It is important for us here, at Kubota, that we’re providing machines that get the job done, but are also enjoyable and comfortable to use -which the U50-5 certainly is.”