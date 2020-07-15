Doosan has launched the new DX800LC-7 Stage V compliant 80 tonne crawler excavator, the largest excavator model ever manufactured by the company. Coinciding with the launch, Doosan has announced the sale of the first DX800LC-7 in Europe to a customer in Finland.

Driven by the most powerful engine in the 80 tonne class, the DX800LC-7 also has the highest hydraulic flow for this size of machine, providing best-in-class performance, with higher productivity, lower fuel consumption and smoother controls.

Like all Doosan excavators, much attention has been given to operator comfort and safety. The DX800LC-7 has a new, very spacious operator cab, equipped with ergonomic controls and instrumentation. Special care has been taken to ensure noise is kept to a minimum through enhanced sealing of the engine compartment and extensive use of sound-dampening materials.

All components and assemblies are designed, built and tested to ensure durability. Multi-stage filters and features such as track guards and cylinder guards for the boom and arm, the auto grease system and greased and sealed track links are designed to provide superior reliability and a long service life. The DX800LC-7 is easy to maintain, further reducing downtime to a minimum.

Highest Power Stage V Engine in its Class

The DX800LC-7 excavator is powered by the new stage V version of the well-proven Perkins 2506J diesel engine, providing a high power output of 403 kW (548 HP), more than any other machine in this class. The engine meets Stage V emission regulations by utilising exhaust gas recirculation, selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies.

The DPF automatically regenerates every 25 hours and the excavator continues to work unaffected during this regeneration phase. The operator can check the status of the DPF via the display on the gauge panel in the cab.

Highest Hydraulic Flow in 80 t Class

The high output of the engine is combined with a Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) hydraulic system (D-ECOPOWER+), providing a best-in-class hydraulic flow of 1008 l/min and a high system pressure of 343 bar, together contributing to the best performance in the 80 tonne market.

Doosan’s D-ECOPOWER+ technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to optimise productivity and fuel consumption, depending on the mode selected. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

Software is utilised to electronically reproduce the full benefits of an open centre hydraulic system with very little energy loss. The hydraulic system and engine output are fully optimised and synchronised, further reducing losses within the system.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in improved machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Choice of Boom and Swing Modes

To provide optimized operations when working with the DX800LC-7 excavator, the operator can switch between two modes – Boom or Swing – giving priority to boom or swing movements, respectively, so they can best match how they are using the machine to the application they are working on.

Faster working speeds are ensured by the 2-spool Boom Down Regeneration system in the DX800LC-7, which also reduces fuel consumption. The 2-spool hydraulic system for the bucket cylinder also increases hydraulic flow and the working speed of the bucket, again reducing fuel consumption. The DX800LC-7 also has a boom/arm cylinder lock valve (anti-hose burst valve) as standard for increased safety, preventing accidents caused by hydraulic hose rupture on site.

Increased Comfort and Controllability

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX800LC-7 is designed to significantly enhance operator comfort and ease of operation. The cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications. Key new features in the cab include:

• New 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel, providing more information via a 30% larger screen

• Stereo system integrated in the gauge panel (with Bluetooth streaming function)

• Keyless start system

• Enhanced interior cab design including

Improved air conditioning/defrost performance

Seat Heating (2-step)

360o Cameras (AVM, All-around View Monitoring)

• Full LED lights pack

• Side protection and Catwalks

• Air compressor and air gun for cab cleaning (option)

A full camera array is standard, comprising a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel and provides full visibility around the excavator and allows the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. This is combined with an AVM (around view monitoring) system as standard.

LED working lamps are also standard on the DX800LC-7, providing up to 75% better illumination of the workspace around the excavator, ensuring improved productivity in dusk and night time work and to help prevent accidents on site.

The new DX800LC-7 is factory-installed with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanCONNECT wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanCONNECT system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

Convenient Maintenance

The cooling system in the DX800LC-7 offers a larger cooling capacity with a reduced fan speed and power requirement for the cooling fan. A reversible cooling fan is installed as standard, which can be used in the reverse direction to blow away dust in the radiator and oil cooler, saving time and effort in maintenance work and ensuring that the DX800LC-7 is ideal for working in tough applications.

Complementing the class-leading performance, the DX800LC-7 is also designed for maximum uptime on site with proven, high quality, durable components such as Bosch Rexroth MCV and Main Pump systems, a Doosan Mottrol swing device and a very robust Berco undercarriage.

The DX800LC-7 features a new heavy duty front end with a total of five different front combinations possible based on 6.6 m short and 7.7 m long booms. The counterweight design has been changed to include a horizontal mounting system in the DX800LC-7, which is easy to assemble/disassemble and has better durability.

The DX800LC-7 also has an ETP (Electric Fuel Transfer Pump) as standard. With the ETP, the operator can simply press a switch to start refuelling the machine, saving time and effort in maintenance work. The width of the catwalks on the DX800LC-7 have also been increased by 20% to 520 mm, providing more space for maintenance and to help prevent accidents.

Heavy Duty Applications

The DX800LC-7 is primarily intended to serve customers in mining and quarrying applications, removing overburden and loading large amounts of material into articulated dump trucks or rigid frame trucks. The DX800LC-7 may also be operated on large construction and infrastructure projects, particularly where considerable amounts of material need to be excavated and stockpiled or loaded into trucks to be moved.

With this extension of its excavator line, Doosan now offers machines from 1 to 80 tonne to serve a wide spectrum of customer needs and applications in construction, mining, rental, landscaping, waste, recycling and forestry.

Brief specifications for the Doosan DX800LC-7 excavator

• Operating weight: 79.5 tonne

• Bucket capacity: 4.6 m3

• Digging depth with 7.7 m boom and 2.9 m arm: 7725 mm

• Digging reach: 12672 mm

• Digging height: 11910 mm

• Overall width (with 600 mm shoes): extended 4000 mm

• Height: 4690 mm

• Overall length in travel position: 13370 mm

• Tail swing radius: 4010 mm

• Digging force over bucket (ISO): 37.6 tonne

• Digging force over arm (ISO): 33.5 tonne

• Travel speed: low range – 2.9 km/h

high range – 4.8 km/h

• Engine (SAE J1995 net): 6-cylinder Perkins 2506J Stage V,

403 kW (548 HP) at 1800 RPM

