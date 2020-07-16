THE number of project managers, contractors and stakeholders opting to carry out training in NEC contracts has sharply risen thanks to online training courses, NEC4 drafter Dr Stuart Kings reveals.

Online training on how to best use and understand the NEC suite of contracts was launched in May via NEC and national framework provider Pagabo. As with courses across the board, this training was converted into an online format and a huge response has seen all online training completely fully booked and future courses all reaching maximum numbers already.

Dr Stuart Kings, technical director and in-house NEC expert at Pagabo, said: “It’s been really important to ensure that training can still be maintained during a time when organisations need NEC guidance the most, and we’re thrilled to report that the response to these online courses has been phenomenal.

“People want the accreditation – and the online format has made the courses far more accessible at a time when individuals and organisations alike have adapted quickly to technology.

“With the NEC, there are multiple contracts – a bit like a ‘box set’ of all contracts which includes consultancy, sub-contractors, major works and design, and build and operate. NEC covers every procurement exercise under the sub and embodies the principles of good project management – which is why it is now the dominant contract in the construction industry.”

Stuart was one of the drafters of the NEC4 suite of contractors, which are used by Pagabo in its procurement processes. He reports that many organisations are currently wanting to gain a deeper understanding of how NEC contractors works, and to ensure that they are up to speed with the way it can be of benefit to them in terms of project management.

As well as giving training to Pagabo’s contractors, supply chain and clients, Stuart has also been giving advice to organisations such as Pick Everard.

Stuart continued: “While the NEC contract covers major projects such as Hinckley Point C, CrossRail and HS2, it is also suitable for smaller projects too. The training courses have taken people through the contract in close detail, from start to end. They have provided a checklist of actions taking you from day one of the project, right through to completion.”

Simon Toplass, chief executive at Pagabo, said: “The NEC contract itself has been around since 1991, and when it launched it was seen as radically rewriting the rulebook. Instead of focusing purely on contractual procedures, the contract became more about project management principles and modern practice.

“NEC is now so central to procurement particularly within the construction industry, so it’s really crucial for framework providers like us to offer real expertise in order to advise clients and suppliers and give the best possible support. We’re thrilled to have an in-house expert in Stuart and to be able to offer this expertise and training to others in the sector.”

