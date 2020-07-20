The UK’s leading specialist sheet piling contractor, Sheet Piling (UK) Limited is in the process of once again setting the benchmark in its specialist field, to the benefit of all sectors of the construction industry.

Having already shaken the sector up and provided new ways of managing sheet piling and infrastructure widening, following the introduction of its unique long-reach telescopic leader rig, the TM 12/15 LR in 2018, a second, even more powerful rig has been commissioned. This agile machine, created to bespoke specifications set by Sheet Piling UK, is set to arrive in the UK in August 2020.

Sheet Piling (UK) has the full details under wraps at present but is promising to revolutionise sheet piling in the UK, with a rig with capabilities that are peerless.

In the two years since the arrival of the TM 12/15, Sheet Piling (UK) has proven how the long reach rig can deliver massive savings to Tier-1 contractors, in terms of both time and money. The sheet piling specialist has been delivering such benefits on smart motorway emergency rescue area projects, on HS2 groundworks and on a variety of other projects.

Whilst designed to optimise works where its long-reach capacities can come into their own, the TM 12/15 has proved to be equally effective when used in standard, rather than long-reach mode.

The new and capability-enhanced rig, again commissioned from ABI GmbH in Germany, will be as useful on port and harbour, or commercial and domestic construction projects, as on road or rail infrastructure widening works.

Sheet Piling (UK) Ltd’s managing director, Andrew Cotton, says: “Our new rig will surpass the TM 12/15 LR in a number of ways, to become the ultimate steel piling rig in the construction sector, with the TM 12/15 LR a close second. With these two rigs in our fleet, we will be able to deliver impressive financial and operational benefits to a wide variety of projects across the UK, making a tangible and irresistible difference to the cost control that Tier-1 contractors can achieve.”

Sheet Piling (UK) Ltd is already booking in projects for this second long-reach rig and briefing contractors on a one-to-one basis when it comes to what it will be able to accomplish, when working in situ.