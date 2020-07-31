Marine plywood is made with waterproof glue and has excellent quality. However, this type of plywood is not decay-resistant because it is not chemically treated. It is also a common choice for boat parts and constructing boats. It is used for outdoor furniture because of its durability, especially when it gets a solid protective finish.

What Is Marine Plywood?

Almost all marine plywood is made from peeling a massive sheet of veneer from a spinning log – imagine a tissue paper coming off its roll.

There are two species of plants used for marine-grade plywood: Douglas-fir and western larch. All plies shouldn’t have knotholes but may have knots.

Marine plywood come in different grades:

A-A

A-B

B-B

MDO (Medium-density overlay)

HDO (High-density overlay)

Cases of Use

Marine plywood is preferred in the construction of boats and docks thanks to its waterproof nature. It is proven to perform longer in wet and humid conditions. It can also resist fungal attack and delamination.

It can also be used for kitchen and bathroom walls. These two areas in the house are prone to moisture; that’s why you need waterproof plywood. Using marine plywood for your kitchen floor will prevent it from deforming and rotting.

Woodworkers also love using marine plywood in making outdoor furniture such as:

Porches

Garden chairs, benches, and tables

Arbors

Pergolas

Decking

Planters

What makes it Special?

Marine plywood is super strong because:

The sheets of wood veneer are arranged in perpendicular layers.

Cross-lamination provides a panel strength.

The marine plywood panel is finished by bonding it under pressure and heat.

The waterproof glue makes it resistant to moisture and high humidity.

