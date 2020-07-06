If becoming a web developer needs an opportunity, then that opportunity is today. As the world has stepped into the world of the digital era, developers are needed for web developers. It is a flourishing business today. And with the blockchain technology coming in the picture, it has become one of the most pursued career paths.

There are several companies that working on multiple platforms and are looking for web developers that can implement the blockchain technology in their system for digital transactions.

But integrating the blockchain technology into an existing system can really be a laborious job. Hence, it has become mandatory for the blockchain developers to use tools for developing blockchain-based operating system.

What do people expect from Blockchain developers?

Blockchain is an open-source network, and people expect the blockchain web developer to follow the same principle while developing a project. The open-source even help the inexperienced web developer to develop a good quality system.

It is not always necessary to build your own blockchain network, you can always use existing blockchain network for your web development projects. Some of the famous blockchain networks are the Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tools used for Blockchain-based Web Development

While developing blockchain web development, it become necessary to use the following tools to make your web development more efficient and accurate.

Mist

Mist is a tool that helps you store Ether cryptocurrencies. In addition, it also helps you with the smart contracts and crypto exchanges. This app is one of the products of the ether developers that you can use to create your own network.

To start with, you first have to download the mist app and start working on the app on the browser. However, to initiate smart contracts, you will be asked to have an initial investment in ether. This initial investment will act as fuel to boost your ether contracts.

Solc

Solc is a programming language that is used by the programmer to write codes for the Ethereum blockchain network. If you are one of the Ethereum traders, there might be a chance that you are using the Ethereum node coded with the Solc programming language. With the help of the Solc, you can input codes in Ethereum network while being offline.

Blockchain test net

Being a web developer means that you need to keep tabs on the performance of the app you are developing. However, being on the original network can be a hassle at times. You will keep getting notification that will be not required for web development.

Hence, most of the developer use the copy of the same blockchain network to test their app. This network can be created by a blockchain test net. This app helps you to be on the network without any additional distractions.

Ether scripter

You all know what smart contracts are. But do you know how the smart contracts are made? Well, the answer is right in front of you. Ether scripter is behind the encryption of smart contracts. It just like other ordinary compilers. The only difference between Ether scripter and other compiler is that Ether compiler can use only the Serpent programming language.

Baas

Baas is the product of the Microsoft Azure and stands for Blockchain As A Service. It was built to help the developer to build app in a secure and less costly environment. Baas was created solely for a single purpose to launch the blockchain network with just a few clicks.

Conclusion

If you have gone through the above content then you must have noticed that in this article, we have talked about the tools that developers use for the blockchain web development. If you can really use these tools to their full potential, you will be able to develop projects with more efficiency.