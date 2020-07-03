As the world struggles to navigate back to some kind of normality amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we are turning to innovation to help us solve some of the most pressing concerns around safety at home and in workplaces.

Indoor spaces are a particular concern, being 10 times more polluted than outside air and making anywhere people gather inside, a potential risk of rapid airborne infection.

Ground-breaking technology that can clean the very air we breathe, is proving to have limitless applications in the wake of Covid-19. Originally designed for use in medical environments, the Novaerus air dis-infection system is now being pioneered in spaces from offices to retailers, restaurants, care homes and schools to aid in protecting workers and clientele from airborne pathogens.

Novaerus is an ultra-low energy, plasma technology for air disinfection and is safe to use around even the most vulnerable, continuously, 24 hours a day.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a life changing event for everyone and has impacted every aspect of daily life. The reality is that airborne pathogens like Coronavirus cannot be dealt with by simply surface cleaning and hand sanitizing. Air quality needs to also be addressed if people working and interacting in indoor spaces are to be protected,” explains Sam Allcock, Marketing Manager of Seldex,

Seldex is dedicated to providing cutting edge technology in the pursuit of improving the quality of indoor air for everyone. The company has partnered with Novaerus, who developed the technology in Ireland and have completed testing in some of the world’s leading laboratories.

In independent laboratory studies Novaerus products have been shown to safely and effectively reduce bacteria, viruses, allergens, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter. Some of the viruses and bacteria tested against the Novaerus systems include; SARS, measles, Influenza A, tuberculosis and several strains of Staphylococcus.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, the NV1050 unit was shown to reduce MS2 bacteriophage by 99.99% in 15 minutes.

Seldex supply a range of Novaerus units to suit all indoor spaces (buildings or vehicles) which are portable, simple to use, low-maintenance and highly effective for rapid or continuous infection control, odour mitigation and particle reduction.

“Novaerus plasma technology is powerful, yet gentle. With no harmful by-products, it is safe for use around even the most vulnerable,” says Sam Allcock, “We are pleased that the wider application of these products is now being realised, particularly in the fight against Covid 19 and we hope that by supplying these products, we can play our part in helping to keep more UK citizens get back to work safely.”