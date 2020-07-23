London Square says its customers will benefit from streamlined processes and greater transparency thanks to a new partnership with software platform Yourkeys.

Yourkeys has fully digitised the sales progression process, from reservation through to exchange and completion. Customers can make a reservation through the platform, submit ID verification and track the progress of their mortgage, surveys and legal documents in real time.

London Square was among the first to sign up to Yourkeys, which launched at the end of 2019, and took part in trials to develop system upgrades and new features.

Dario Scimeca, Project Sales Manager for London Square, said: “We now have three developments live with Yourkeys, at Tadworth Gardens, Bermondsey and Staines. The intention is that all our future developments will go live with the platform when they launch.

“We expect Yourkeys to free up between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of our sales advisers’ time. This is time they can spend with their customers, rather than focusing on administrative tasks.

“The online ID check means we no longer do this internally, so the customer doesn’t need to make an appointment or post documents to us. Once we confirm the reservation and input the sale information, the purchaser can upload their ID documents which are automatically transferred to the solicitor.

“Over the past two weeks we’ve taken our first reservations using Yourkeys and the feedback has been very positive all round. Our staff have said it’s super-easy to use, as it’s very intuitive to figure out all the different functionality. Best of all, they have a great customer success team who are on hand at every step of the way. The ability for our customers to see everything in one place now provides greater transparency, which instils enormous confidence.”

Yourkeys CEO Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson created the platform to deal with the frustrations of customers, homebuilders and estate agents.

He said: “The feedback we have received from London Square and other clients indicates that Yourkeys has achieved its aim of simplifying the process of buying and selling homes. This will ensure that more sales do complete while raising levels of customer satisfaction.

“We are working closely with our clients to integrate pre-and post-sales software, such as CRM systems, to ensure they receive the maximum benefit from Yourkeys. The next step is to continue to refine the software and introduce more new features.”

London Square had been searching for a suitable reservation platform and found Yourkeys’ user-friendly interface and capacity to integrate with existing software made it the obvious solution.

Dario explained: “It’s exciting that we can now integrate our CRM system, ContactBuilder, so sales leads will be carried through to Yourkeys when the reservation is confirmed.

“On completion, the sale details will automatically move into Clixifix, our customer care system, so we will no longer have to manually input data there. All platforms speak to each other.

“The biggest USPs are how Yourkeys interacts with other software and keeps the customer engaged through its stylish interface.”

For more information or to book a free demonstration go to Yourkeys.com.