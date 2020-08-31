The shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Construction Manager of the Year Awards 2020 has been revealed. A total of 60 of the very best construction managers in the UK have been named in the shortlists for nine categories.

The Construction Manager of the Year Awards (CMYA), run by the CIOB every year since 1978, celebrates extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to deliver buildings that make a positive impact on the lives of the people who use them.

The finalists will be whittled down to one winner in each category when the awards are presented at a glittering ceremony on 25 November 2020 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel. The overall Construction Manager of the Year winner is chosen from the category winners and is awarded the prestigious title and the trophy at the ceremony. Further details of the night and how to attend can be found here.

The announcement of the finalists for each category follows a rigorous assessment process which sees the CMYA judges assess paper applications, as well as panel interviews.

Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of the CIOB said:

“These awards are the most rigorously judged in the industry and a unique barometer for management talent in our sector. To reach the final is a major achievement and a sure sign that the very highest level of professionalism is on show.”

The finalists are:

Residential under 10 storeys

Tony Gallagher – Durkan Ltd

Matt Hamilton – SEACON Ltd

Dominic Jankowski – The Power House, Gunpowder Mill

Paul Jeal – St George West London

Tomasz Magiera – WRW Construction Ltd

Michael Saunders – Lovell Partnerships

Mark Woollen – Willmott Dixon

Residential over 10 storeys

Brendan Conway – McAleer and Rushe

Caroline Heraghty – Ardmore Construction Ltd

Terry Kirby – Berkeley Homes East Thames

Alistair MacPartlin – JJ Rhatigan Building Contractors

Anthony Mitchell – ISG

Patrick Phillips – Durkan Limited

Gerald Ward – Bennett Construction Ltd

Primary education

Laura Allison – Morgan Sindall

Mike Castle – Knights Brown

Mark McElwee – Morgan Sindall

Michael Pyatt – Morgan Sindall

Stephen Sear – Morgan Sindall Construction

Thomas Prince – Willmott Dixon Construction

Massimiliano Crea – MID Group

Schools

John Blundell – T J Evers

Andrew Miles – Kier Construction

Daniel Morrish – Morgan Sindall

Mark Prince – Eric Wright Construction

Graham Thompson – Willmott Dixon

Higher education

Neil Adams – Willmott Dixon Interiors

David Clarke – Wates Construction

Frank Connolly – Mace Ltd

Anthony Cooper – Interserve Construction

Karl Crisp – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd

Glyn Jones – Willmott Dixon

Lee Mullett – Willmott Dixon Construction (Midlands)

Adam Price – Beard

Ian Rainbow – BAM Construct UK

Lee Wayper – Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd

Richard White – ISG Construction Ltd

Leisure

Jamie Beard – Willmott Dixon Construction

Theresa McErlean – Heron Bros

Danni Oliveira – VINCI Construction UK

Jonathan Roberts – VINCI Construction UK

Nick Stoyles – Willmott Dixon Construction

Paul Turner – VINCI Construction UK

Offices

Kevin English – Lendlease

Paul Epton – Robertson Construction Central East

Richard Kirkpatrick – Skanska

Daniel Miller – Wates Construction Ltd

Ian Rowe – Oakmont Construction Limited

Craig Stokes – Laing O’Rourke

Public and infrastructure

Kevin Alden – Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd

Kristian Cartwright – Willmott Dixon

Paul Clarke – Willmott Dixon

Brian Hanlon – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd

Russ Parks – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd

John Stedman – Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd

Simon Whittingham – Willmott Dixon Construction

Healthcare

Matt Gavin – Kier Construction

Tom Millard – Willmott Dixon Construction

Lewis Blake – Willmott Dixon Interiors

Robert Palmer – Kier Regional Building London and South East