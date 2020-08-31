The shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Construction Manager of the Year Awards 2020 has been revealed. A total of 60 of the very best construction managers in the UK have been named in the shortlists for nine categories.
The Construction Manager of the Year Awards (CMYA), run by the CIOB every year since 1978, celebrates extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to deliver buildings that make a positive impact on the lives of the people who use them.
The finalists will be whittled down to one winner in each category when the awards are presented at a glittering ceremony on 25 November 2020 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel. The overall Construction Manager of the Year winner is chosen from the category winners and is awarded the prestigious title and the trophy at the ceremony. Further details of the night and how to attend can be found here.
The announcement of the finalists for each category follows a rigorous assessment process which sees the CMYA judges assess paper applications, as well as panel interviews.
Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of the CIOB said:
“These awards are the most rigorously judged in the industry and a unique barometer for management talent in our sector. To reach the final is a major achievement and a sure sign that the very highest level of professionalism is on show.”
The finalists are:
Residential under 10 storeys
- Tony Gallagher – Durkan Ltd
- Matt Hamilton – SEACON Ltd
- Dominic Jankowski – The Power House, Gunpowder Mill
- Paul Jeal – St George West London
- Tomasz Magiera – WRW Construction Ltd
- Michael Saunders – Lovell Partnerships
- Mark Woollen – Willmott Dixon
Residential over 10 storeys
- Brendan Conway – McAleer and Rushe
- Caroline Heraghty – Ardmore Construction Ltd
- Terry Kirby – Berkeley Homes East Thames
- Alistair MacPartlin – JJ Rhatigan Building Contractors
- Anthony Mitchell – ISG
- Patrick Phillips – Durkan Limited
- Gerald Ward – Bennett Construction Ltd
Primary education
- Laura Allison – Morgan Sindall
- Mike Castle – Knights Brown
- Mark McElwee – Morgan Sindall
- Michael Pyatt – Morgan Sindall
- Stephen Sear – Morgan Sindall Construction
- Thomas Prince – Willmott Dixon Construction
- Massimiliano Crea – MID Group
Schools
- John Blundell – T J Evers
- Andrew Miles – Kier Construction
- Daniel Morrish – Morgan Sindall
- Mark Prince – Eric Wright Construction
- Graham Thompson – Willmott Dixon
Higher education
- Neil Adams – Willmott Dixon Interiors
- David Clarke – Wates Construction
- Frank Connolly – Mace Ltd
- Anthony Cooper – Interserve Construction
- Karl Crisp – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd
- Glyn Jones – Willmott Dixon
- Lee Mullett – Willmott Dixon Construction (Midlands)
- Adam Price – Beard
- Ian Rainbow – BAM Construct UK
- Lee Wayper – Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd
- Richard White – ISG Construction Ltd
Leisure
- Jamie Beard – Willmott Dixon Construction
- Theresa McErlean – Heron Bros
- Danni Oliveira – VINCI Construction UK
- Jonathan Roberts – VINCI Construction UK
- Nick Stoyles – Willmott Dixon Construction
- Paul Turner – VINCI Construction UK
Offices
- Kevin English – Lendlease
- Paul Epton – Robertson Construction Central East
- Richard Kirkpatrick – Skanska
- Daniel Miller – Wates Construction Ltd
- Ian Rowe – Oakmont Construction Limited
- Craig Stokes – Laing O’Rourke
Public and infrastructure
- Kevin Alden – Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd
- Kristian Cartwright – Willmott Dixon
- Paul Clarke – Willmott Dixon
- Brian Hanlon – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd
- Russ Parks – Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd
- John Stedman – Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd
- Simon Whittingham – Willmott Dixon Construction
Healthcare
- Matt Gavin – Kier Construction
- Tom Millard – Willmott Dixon Construction
- Lewis Blake – Willmott Dixon Interiors
Robert Palmer – Kier Regional Building London and South East