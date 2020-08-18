The shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Building’s (CIOB) first ever Rising Star Award has been revealed. A total of 12 of the very best construction professionals at the beginning of their careers have been named in the shortlist.

The Rising Star Award is being run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) for the first time this year, as an extension to their prestigious Construction Manager of the Year awards (CMYA). This brand new category is for rising stars who have been in the construction industry for seven years or less, and demonstrated excellence in their work, the industry and amongst their peers.

The finalists have been whittled down by a panel of CIOB and construction professionals to Silver and Gold winners. The awards for the first ever CIOB Rising Stars will be presented at a glittering ceremony on 25 November 2020 in London, with the Rising Star winner being handed their trophy at the CMYA celebration event. Further details of the night and how to attend can be found on the CMYA website: www.cmya.co.uk/.

Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of the CIOB said:

“These awards are a wonderful way to acknowledge the hard work and dedication shown by the emerging talent in our industry. I’m thrilled that we had so many nominations for our first ever Rising Star award and I’m looking forward to finding out who takes the title this year. My congratulations to everyone who’s made the shortlist.”