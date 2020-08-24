CHAS, the supply chain risk management experts and the National Federation of Builders (NFB) have renewed their commitment to promoting high operating standards within the UK construction industry.

Under the latest agreement discounted membership of CHAS will give NFB members the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to operating in line with high safety, sustainability and ethical standards via CHAS’s third party accreditation packages.

CHAS membership will also mean they are eligible to be assessed to the construction industry’s new Common Assessment Standard which CHAS was the first accreditation body to offer following its launch in 2019 and which is now is being specified by employers including HS2 and the Crown Commercial Service.

Under the agreement CHAS will offer all valid NFB members a 20% discount, for both new and existing/renewing contractors. NFB Contractors will be visible within the CHAS client portal upon order purchase and/or accreditation, making their profile visible to over 1500 CHAS Clients.

NFB will provide CHAS accredited contractors up to 10 % discount when joining the NFB and for subsequent renewals which will give them access to a growing range of benefits including training support and business services.

Ian McKinnon, Managing Director of CHAS comments: “We are delighted to be renewing this important partnership which will help construction firms of all sizes demonstrate compliance and build their businesses. Both CHAS and the NFB have gone from strength to strength since we first joined forces in 2018 so it is exciting to be able to bring an even greater range of benefits to our respective memberships.”

Richard Beresford, chief executive of the NFB, says: “We are very happy to be renewing this agreement with CHAS which will help our members’ businesses prosper while opening up a range of benefits to CHAS members.”

About CHAS:

CHAS is the leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services for clients and contractors.

Since 1997, CHAS (The Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme) has been helping to improve health and safety standards across the UK and safeguard organisations from risk.

CHAS is an authority and trusted advisor on health and safety compliance, responsible for setting industry benchmarks and providing the new Common Assessment Standards.

CHAS’s aim is simple: