RJ McLeod took this month’s top spot after being appointed the main contractor for the £500 million Viking Wind Farm in the Shetland Isles, Scotland. This large development will consist of 150 wind turbines and work also includes the construction of substations, quarries and 62 miles of access road.

The runners up spot this month is ISG with five awards totalling £221 million. The main contribution to this total will see them build another Amazon distribution centre in Dartford with completion expected to be in April 2022.

The latest edition of the Top 50 League Tables published by industry analysts Barbour ABI, highlights the number and value of construction contracts awarded during July. This month shows that the combined value of contracts awarded to the Top 50 was just under £4 billion with a total of 165 projects.