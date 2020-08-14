Work Radar, a new platform connecting individual tradespeople, micro businesses and social enterprises with leading contractors, has launched today. The service will help thousands of construction workers find local work and supports the government’s plan to progress shovel-readyprojects in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work Radar has been developed by Local Supply Chain, acloud-based supply chain platform, which is already used by thousands of organisations, including Work Radar founding partner Morgan Sindall Construction.

The accessible and easy to use platform allows small businesses and individual operators to access work opportunities on specific projects in their region, while simultaneously enabling large construction firms to develop their local supply chains and improve their social value outputs. Contractors will instantly be able to review the health and safety certifications of potential supply chain members and regularly monitor KPIs.

Work Radar’s aim is to contain the details of projects around the country being undertaken by large contractors, which will specify what services and trades are required on their schemes. Tradespeople, social enterprises and micro businesses (firms with less than ten employees and a turnover of less than £1.5 million annually) will receive alerts to opportunities in their area. When an opportunity matches they can then express an interest in delivering the work.

The platform helps address some of the most pressing issues in construction such as the skills shortage and will support the reduction of unemployment through healthy supply chains. The platform’s ability to connect workers with local projects in an efficient and timely manner will enable the reduction of carbon emissions and will also improve the diversity of supply chains by creating a level playing field for all those seeking work

Morgan Sindall Construction has launched the scheme with projects currently listed on Work Radar including the £18 million Eden Girls Leadership Academy and the £6 million Kings Heath Boys Secondary School, both in Birmingham.

Work Radar is funded by subscriptions from contractors, and is free-to-use for all organisations registering interest in finding work.

Richard Ratcliffe, CEO of Local Supply Chain, said: “We’re very proud to launch Work Radar, a high quality, innovative tool that will allow contractors to develop increased efficiencies in their procurement processes in a manner which will enhance their ability to support social value outputs within their wider operations. For microbusinesses, social enterprises and SMEs, it offers a streamlined way to register interest in work opportunities on their doorstep.

“Through increased access to social enterprises through Work Radar, construction firms can ensure that their procurement processes are benefitting the communities in which they work – both through engaging with social enterprises that support the needs of local people, and by developing ties with local workers that will help create sustainable procurement practices in the long term.”

Gavin Jamieson, Head of Supply Chain for Morgan Sindall Construction said: “At Morgan Sindall Construction, we are committed to increasing the diversity of our supply chain and helping communities improve their resilience in these challenging times.



“As a founding partner of the Work Radar scheme, we see it as a refreshing and engaging way of helping tradespeople gain work on projects local to them. Many of these tradespeople have been disadvantaged by recent events, and we are now deploying Work Radar across our projects to help them to gain employment.

“I’d like to encourage my colleagues across the built environment to join us on Work Radar. These are uncertain times for us all, and its incumbent upon us to work together to ensure not just a sustainable future for construction industry itself, but to improve outcomes across the economy and society – we believe Work Radar is an effective tool to help do just that.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “Ensuring our workforce is agile and importantly can meet the needs of employers is vital to our pandemic recovery, so it’s great to see Morgan Sindall Construction and Local Supply Chain come together to provide an effective route into construction.

“By providing integrated support in local communities, much like we’re doing across our nationwide network of jobcentres, we’re helping people get into key sectors and find new employment allowing us to build back better and stronger.”

In addition to Morgan Sindall Construction, other registered firms already posting their projects on Work Radar include Chesterfield-based Melfort Construction Services Ltd and Derby’s M J Robinson Structures Ltd.

Paul Goodwin, director at Melfort Construction Services Ltd said: “Melfort is looking forward to supporting this initiative. As a company we always strive to support local businesses and recruit local labour as we find this is always beneficial to the project, especially in helping to reduce carbon footprint and travel times for both labour and materials. Work Radar will help us to identify opportunities which will be mutually beneficial for all.”

Richard Fry, commercial and sales director, MJ Robinson Structures Ltd said: “We’re are excited with the opportunity to work and support local projects, communities and micro businesses through Work Radar. Our use of Work Radar will allow us to integrate fully with local supply chains, social enterprises, reduce our carbon foot print and further strengthen our commitment to invest in local apprenticeship schemes and create work experience opportunities for local students.”

In order to register or book a demonstration, please visit: https://www.localsupplychain.co.uk/work-radar.