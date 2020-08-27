Broadly speaking, an agency that can offer a broad range of web design services is one that can help your business grow. You may not need e-commerce services right now, but if they’ve got that capability, they’ll be ready to step in – and know your business well enough – to implement an effective solution in the future.



So what services other than e-commerce should you be looking for? Obviously, search engine optimization (SEO) is critical. Here, look for an understanding that optimizing your website isn’t just about getting you to the top of the search engine rankings. Of course, you want your company to stand out from your competitors. But it’s equally important that the agency you choose for web design has a plan for converting those visitors into paying customers. This is called conversion rate optimization: essentially, identifying and removing any barriers to potential customers spending money on your site. That can be done in many ways, from optimizing existing text on your landing to directly address any questions visitors may have, to simplifying a complicated buying process, to inserting clever calls to action.



Similarly critical is ensuring that your website is fully mobile responsive, to take advantage of the increasing numbers of consumers shopping on the go. Finding an agency that offers expertise in services such as those listed above will give you a better ROI than an agency that simply offers a slick-looking website design. They should also keep you informed on website performance, sending you screenshots of the data. Head to https://setapp.com/how-to/screenshot-on-mac for steps on screenshotting on your Mac if you’re unsure.



Why Choose A Web Agency That Offers WordPress Design?



As a small business owner, it’s likely you’ll have to become a jack-of-all-trades, expected to turn your hand to any role as and when needed. You’ll, therefore, be looking for tools that keep your website both up and running and up-to-date with minimal fuss and effort. What you don’t want is to have to spend a fortune and wait forever for your web design agency to make every little change to your price list or add new text to your website. That’s one reason why the better web developers offer WordPress design to small business clients.



WordPress has grown to become the most popular website content management system today. That’s partly because it’s one of the easiest for beginners to get their heads around; but also because it includes plenty of advanced features for the more experienced user. In short, there’s all the potential there for a WordPress developer to create a stunning website for you, which you can then maintain on a day-to-day basis without needing a ton of training or years of experience. Equally, though, there may be times when you come unstuck and need assistance with your website. The best design agencies are genuinely interested in your success and will work with you in partnership on an ongoing basis to grow your business.



Our final recommendation, therefore, is to check that the agency you’re thinking of hiring offers additional and follow-on services. Will they be there to help you when things go wrong? Will they offer ad hoc advice on wider queries relating to social media or email marketing, for instance?