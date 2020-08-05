The employee-owned business has 7 Regional Distribution Centres located around the UK, an environmental business and a leading B2B ecommerce website both based in the Midlands. Each year they individually nominate a charity of their choice to donate £1,000 to and support throughout the year.

The charities that have received a £1,000 donation from Kite for 2020 are:

Zoë’s Place: A baby hospice providing palliative, respite and end-of-life care to babies and infants

LOROS Hospice: Providing free, high-quality, compassionate care and support to terminally ill adult patients, their family, and carers

Rotherham Rise: Providing help and support for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual exploitation

Children with Cancer UK: Leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer

Anxious Minds: Support for mental health across the North East

Family Food Bank: Helping support families and reduce the impact of child poverty

Macmillan Cancer Support: From the moment of diagnosis, through treatment and beyond, they are right there with you, offering emotional, physical, and financial support

Age UK: Helping older people when they need them the most

SMASH: Helping young people who are not thriving to improve their levels of well-being

