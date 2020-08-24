PROPERTY investment firm Castleforge Partners announced its entrance into the hospitality sector today (20th August) with the major new hire of Matt Lederer from Marriott International.

Lederer joins Castleforge as the company’s Hotels Acquisitions Director, broadening the firm’s portfolio from investment in residential and office property to hotels.

With Castleforge looking to invest in the hospitality sector in the next year, Lederer will form a key part of Castleforge’s decision making team on hotel acquisition across the UK and Europe.

Lederer joins from Marriott International, the world’s biggest hotel operator, where he was UK Development Director responsible for the growth of the company’s select service brands including Moxy, Residence Inn, and Courtyard by Marriott.

With 14 years of industry experience, including stints at commercial real estate firm JLL, Lederer brings with him an excellent hotel real estate network which he will draw on at Castleforge to evaluate the market and finalise deals.

The firm has invested approximately £1 billion throughout the UK and Europe since its formation in 2010 and has gained a reputation for investing in cities outside London, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield.

Matt Lederer, Hotels Acquisitions Director at Castleforge Partners commented: “I was really impressed by the vision the Castleforge team have for investment into the hospitality sector.”

“The company takes a long-term strategic view, and they can see that the hotel industry will rebound from its current setback. The appetite for leisure travel, in particular, is already growing again and fast. Working together with Castleforge’s diligent research team, I look forward to some really exciting projects across the UK and Europe as we begin to invest significantly in the sector.”

Brandon Hollihan, Founding Partner of Castleforge Partners said: “We are thrilled to have Matt join us. We are focusing on a sector we believe will become increasingly attractive, guided by an expert in the field who shares our values. Matt is the perfect person to help our firm execute this strategy and grow our expertise.”