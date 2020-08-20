The Ciel hotel currently under construction in the Dubai Marina is set to break records as the world’s tallest hotel once completed. The modernistic building is being constructed by international property developers The First Group in Dubai, in conjunction with the China Railway Construction Corporation.

The hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will have its foundations completed on the 3rd September 2020, following an initial 7,000 cubic metre concrete pour at the beginning of August. The finished Ciel hotel will take its place in the iconic Dubai Marina skyline, cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Architecture

London-based architectural firm NORR is responsible for the iconic design of the new tower block, which will reach 360 metres at the pinnacle once complete. The stunning development has already received several architectural awards, including Best Hotel Architecture Arabia and Best International Hotel Architecture at the International Property Awards in 2019.

The hotel, sculpted in glass and metal, will offer 360-degree views across the Arabian Gulf, the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina from a glass observation deck. The 81st floor Ciel Observatory and Lounge will be crowned by a rooftop Sky Terrace with a bar and infinity pool.

Interior Design

The interior of the building is planned to be no less spectacular than the exterior. The soaring building will be entered through an internal atrium reaching 300 metres in height, featuring naturally ventilated landscaped terraces stacked vertically throughout the entirety of the 82 floors. These will provide occupants with stunningly designed interactive communal spaces inspired by the Japanese Wabi-Sabi concept, which focuses on warm, rustic aesthetics with an understated elegance.

Amenities

Guests at the Ciel will have multiple options for drinking and dining, including a speciality signature restaurant, all-day dining, and a lounge and bar towards the top of the building to take advantage of the breathtaking views. The 55th floor will feature a luxury spa and health club, where visitors can work out or unwind while enjoying incredible ocean views.

The First Group

The First Group has 18 properties in Dubai including Ciel, which is a flagship development in an ever-expanding portfolio. The dynamic property development company launched in 2005 and since that time has created a comprehensive portfolio in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, which includes food and beverage brands, residential properties, asset management services for real estate, and upscale hotels. The First Group creates niche offerings for international investors with a focus on high-growth markets, rewarding clients with a comprehensive package of incentives and benefits outside of their investment. These include financial bonuses as well as complimentary hotel stays, travel rewards, and other high-quality lifestyle experiences.