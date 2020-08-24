The redevelopment of a historic Newcastle building into a new hub for engineering and innovation is being supported by a new funding.

The grade II*-listed Neville Hall, which was built between 1869 and 1872 to provide a headquarters for The North of England Institute of Mining and Mechanical Engineers, is due to reopen in spring 2021 as The Common Room.

“Thanks to the National Lottery and its players, we can continue with the restoration and also with our programme of learning activities which has already engaged almost 2,000 children and young people. Covid-related delays to our building programme have been able to be mitigated by this support,” said Liz Mayes, chief executive of The Common Room.

The project has recently received an additional funding of £170,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund Emergency Grant Scheme, set up to support organisations through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The historic spaces within the building – including its Victorian Library, Edwardian Lecture Theatre and Arbitration Room, where mine owners and workers would meet to settle disputes over working conditions – will be restored for use as events spaces for educational workshops, meetings and weddings.

“We’re delighted to have secured this vote of confidence in our project, much of which will feed directly to our supply chain of small businesses for the common good,” added Liz.

“When we reopen next year, The Common Room will become a place for the next generation of engineers to learn about the heritage of mining and engineering, and to be inspired about the future.”