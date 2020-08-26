Leading architectural practice, Stephen George + Partners (SGP) has submitted detailed plans for a new £6 million, 1,100m2 Bus Interchange which will be the first step in Stevenage Borough Council’s long-term plan to regenerate Stevenage Town Centre.

Explains Alistair Branch, Director & Head of Transport for SGP: “The relocation of the interchange will unlock development sites in the town centre and enable SG1, the first phase of the biggest town centre regeneration scheme in the east of England.”

With a gross development value of £1bn, the 20-year regeneration programme aims to attract large-scale investment to the Town Centre and create new homes, offices, retail and leisure facilities, including a state-of-the-art library, and a wholesale transformation of the public realm.

SGP’s design provides an upgraded modern bus station as well as improving connectivity between rail, bus and town centre services. A centralised concourse canopy structure is the focus of the new Interchange, housing retail and passenger waiting areas under a simple mono-pitch form that over sails the parked buses. The roof hangs from a central avenue of columns to create the expansive space below and a central barrel rooflight maximises natural lighting. Lighting in the head of the columns and canopy soffits will provide illumination and animate the structure at night.

Continues Alistair: “Although the design was very much form following function, the Interchange uses a bold, sweeping architectural style to create a positive and welcoming gateway to the town centre for passengers and passers-by.”

The project promotes a greater integration of transport services, creating a ‘transport hub’ for bus and rail passengers, supporting connectivity and accessibility to the town centre and with London and other parts of the country. With 10 DIRO and 2 DIDO stands around the central concourse, the design provides for the efficient movement of traffic and people, safely segregating vehicles and pedestrians.

Alistair concludes: “This project marks the latest success in our expanding transport portfolio, which has seen SGP secure over £100 million worth of infrastructure projects in just three years.”

The planning decision is expected June with work on site due to commence Summer 2020.