The development of almost 100 homes on York City FC’s Bootham Crescent ground has received planning permission. The joint application, from Persimmon Homes and York City Football Club, outlined a 93-home scheme on the 4.25-acre in York city centre.

The plans also include a memorial garden and a retained section of the west stand, as well as a replacement for the flagpole at the stadium.

“We respect and understand the importance of designing a development that is in keeping with Bootham Crescent’s history and believe our approved planning application reflects this,” said Scott Waters, deputy managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire.

“With planning now approved we will continue to work closely with York City Football Club to establish a feasible progression for the next stage of the much-loved ground’s development.”

Planning permission for the development was granted by City of York Council at a meeting. York City are set to relocate to the LNER community stadium, which is currently nearing completion.

“It is good news for the club that the planning application has been approved. After being a baseball pitch, cricket ground and a football ground, Bootham Crescent will now start another new chapter as a prime location for city centre homes,” commented YCFC board member Ian McAndrew.

“It is time for the club to move to a new stadium which is better equipped to allow the club to grow, with excellent facilities for fans, staff and the team. The club will continue to work closely with Persimmon Homes and Historic England to ensure that the history of Bootham Crescent as a football ground is represented at the new housing site.”

In 2004, York City chairman Jason McGill agreed a deal to buy back Bootham Crescent, with a condition that the club would move to a new stadium within an agreed timeframe.