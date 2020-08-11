Construction on a new 23,000 sq ft Mansfield-based Lidl store is on track to complete later this autumn, according to leading property and investment group Strawsons Property.

Leeds-based contractor Castlehouse Construction has been appointed to the Leeming Lane development site which is prominently positioned on the main arterial route to the North of Mansfield with easy access to the A60.

The arrival of Lidl will further complement the wider commercial and retail offering in the area which includes the likes of Greggs and Screwfix at Old Mill Lane.

Boasting over 100 car parking spaces, the new store will bring a significant number of jobs to the area and construction is anticipated to complete in September.

Part of a long-term relationship with the retailer, this will be the 23rd store constructed by Castlehouse Construction on behalf of Lidl.

Phil Dewell, Construction Director, Castlehouse Construction commented:

“We are delighted to work with Strawsons Property to build our 23rd Lidl supermarket which will complement the wider commercial and retail offering in the area and forms part of the supermarket brand’s strategic growth plans.”

Adam Jones of Strawsons Property commented:

“We’re delighted that construction work on the new Mansfield Lidl which forms part of our Old Mill Lane estate is heading towards completion and that we are one step closer to delivering what will be an incredible asset to the local community.

“Old Mill Lane continues to grow from strength to strength and we are proud to turn one of the last disused plots of land back into a use that will create a significant amount of jobs and an improved retail offering in the town.”

Strawsons Property is a private property development and investment group with more than 50 years’ experience. The company focuses on developments and schemes that meet local needs and aspirations – spanning office, residential, industrial and mixed-use sectors.