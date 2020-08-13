Caddick Construction has completed on a flagship showroom on behalf of Stokers Ltd, owners of Lucas Furniture, on the outskirts of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

Work began in October, 2019, on the 7,150 ²m site and included external landscaping and parking facilities. The two-storey showroom will become the company’s largest, purpose-built, furniture outlet, whilst its headquarters remain in Southport.

Caddick Construction Senior Contracts Manager Chris Allott said: “This has been a very exciting project to work on, with the impressive design and curved frontage creating a real wow factor as you turn into the development. We are delighted to hand over this impressive-looking showroom that has all the quality hallmarks you would expect for a brand such as Lucas Furniture.”

Graham Schofield, Joint Managing Director of Stokers, added: “It is a very prominent site on the A41 next to Aylesbury Vale Parkway railway station and we’re confident its location, along with the quality and scale of the showroom, will quickly make it a retail destination in the region.

“We are now looking forward to our official opening on Saturday 29th August where we will be showcasing the new facilities with all the very latest Lucas Furniture ranges.”

“Working with Caddick has been a pleasure and despite the issues surrounding Covid 19 they have allowed us to keep to our opening date”.

A family-owned business with 120 years of history, Stokers Furniture is one of the North West’s oldest furniture retail businesses and includes 10 stores, with three trading under the brand name in Chester, Ormskirk and Southport. Its Aylesbury showroom is part of ambitious expansion plans into the South East.

Principal Designers on the build were Wilson Mason Architects, with engineering works provided by Thomas Consulting, and Quantity Surveyor by Identity Consult.