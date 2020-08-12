The University of St Andrews and Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore future collaborations in the fields of sustainable mobility and low carbon energy.

MSIP, a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, is a world-class Innovation Parc in Dundee for sustainable mobility and low carbon energy that will drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy while addressing the global climate emergency.

The University is developing its Eden Campus in Guardbridge to enhance innovation in companies working in energy storage, conversion and other technologies, by providing scale-up facilities for research and development, early prototyping and proving technology, before moving to large-scale manufacture.

Under the terms of the agreement, the University and MSIP will commit to the shared delivery of low-carbon technologies, supporting product development in companies, assisting companies in the sustainable mobility and low-carbon sectors to grow, offering test and demonstration facilities and equipment and access to external funding.

Both organisations will also explore the potential for work experience and apprenticeships opportunities while St Andrews will support the delivery of courses, modules or postgraduate training through the proposed Skills Academy at MSIP.

St Andrews Chief Operating Officer Derek Watson said: “Papermill workers in Guardbridge suffered similar job losses to workers at Michelin. It is fitting therefore that the two new emerging facilities work together at every opportunity to rebuild their communities.

“We are delighted to forge an alliance between Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Eden Campus and the wider academic community at the University of St Andrews.”

MSIP Chief Operating Officer Colin Mcilraith said: “The University of St Andrews has an international reputation for excellence across multiple areas that link well with what MSIP is aspiring to achieve and it has excellent graduates that provide a competitive skills offer to our future tenants.

“At Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc we want to create an environment that brings academia and industry together to collaborate on innovations and technology that will change the future of mobility. We know that energy storage, conversion and the technology to do so is critical to that. “Eden Campus will push forward new innovations in that space and given that is the focus of MSIP, this is a great fit for us. I’m really pleased this strategic partnership is underway.”