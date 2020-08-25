The construction of three existing schools, which will accommodate an additional 990 students in Sandwell, has just been started by Willmott Dixon. The £23.8 million projects include Q3 Academy Langley, West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and Bristnall Hall Academy, all three being able to provide school places from September 2021.

Designed in conjunction with Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council and ADP Architecture, the facilities are being built as part of the authority’s Schools Capital Programme 2019-2021.

“We are very excited to be on-site at these three prominent developments within Sandwell – these schemes will provide much-needed school places for the local community throughout its period of rapid expansion,” said Michelle Cotterill, operations director at Willmott Dixon.

“We have experience within the education industry and a proven track record of working in live education environments. We are delighted to be providing Sandwell Council with a trio of high-quality education facilities,” Michelle added.

The specifications for the development, which have been procured via the Constructing West Midlands Framework, include the following: extending the existing teaching accommodation including providing a theatre, new multi-use hall and completion of all external spaces at Q3 Academy Langley, the completion of a new specialist teaching block, a sports hall and a new sports pitch at West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and the provision of a new stand-alone building comprising of teaching, kitchen and dining facilities at Bristnall Hall Academy.