Building work has commenced at The Burgesses in Kinver, paving the way for the construction of 20 new homes for older people.

The development is designed for people who want to live independently, with the reassurance of access to care and support provided by Housing Plus Group member Care Plus.

Bungalows on the site which were outdated and no longer fit for their original use, have been knocked down to make way for a purpose-built three storey complex of modern, spacious self-contained apartments. A communal social space and roof terrace will also be provided, along with secure car parking.

The project has received strong support from residents who previously lived in The Burgesses and from people living in Kinver who may need to move into more suitable retirement living accommodation in the future.

Former Burgesses resident, Bev is looking forward to moving back into one of the new homes, “I really hope to be one of the first residents to live in the brand-new apartments. I have been involved right from the very start, so I’m going to enjoy watching my new home being built.”

The new homes form part of Housing Plus Group’s ambitious pledge to start to build 2,000 much needed, new homes for rent, shared ownership and outright sale by 2023, helping to tackle the national housing crisis.

Head of development at Housing Plus Group Sepp Sargeant said, “This development is a great example of working in partnership to regenerate out-dated housing stock to provide additional high-quality homes, much more suited to current and future housing need.”

The new homes are scheduled to be completed late 2021 and will be available for social rent.

Matthew Roberts, construction director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd said “We are delighted to be working with Housing Plus Group on another very prestigious regeneration project. We look forward to providing the homes that this site deserves, being a prime location on Kinver’s High Street. During the build process we will work hard to engage with the community, including the local schools.”

Throughout the project, Housing Plus Group has involved the local community and sought their views, including Kinver Parish Council.

Parish Councillor Steve Anderson said “I am pleased that work is underway to bring about the new development on the Burgesses site. A lot of work has been undertaken to ensure that the building design complements the High Street and I look forward to the point when we can see new comfortable homes for our residents. The Parish Council will work with partners throughout the construction to ensure minimum disruption for neighbours and local businesses.”