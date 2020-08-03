Revised plans have been submitted for a mixed-use development in York featuring a new Roman visitor attraction. The proposed Roman Quarter development is a partnership between North Star and York Archaeological Trust, and is set to bring a news Roman visitor attraction to the city. It aims to regenerate and revitalise Rougier Street, as well as provide a major two-year archaeological dig on the site.

Three properties on Rougier Street – Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar – would be replaced with a new building incorporate cutting edge sustainable technology and features. The scheme will include apartments, retail units, office space, leisure space, alongside the visitor attraction.

“We want to deliver this exciting project as quickly as possible which is why we have amended the plans. In the post-Covid uncertain economic times, we feel that this project will be a major boost to York city centre and help with York’s economic recovery,” said a spokesperson for North Star.

“It will raise the city’s profile, create a fantastic new educational and cultural attraction and will show the city moving forward. We’ve taken on board comments about the height of the development and have now lowered the proposals to make this building the lowest of the four large buildings in the immediate vicinity. We strongly believe that this addresses the main issue that was raised.”

Following feedback from the council, stakeholders and other consultees, amended plans have been lodged with City of York Council to address issues raised.

The height of the development has been reduced to make it lower than the adjacent Aviva Offices, Yorkshire House (soon to be the Malmaison hotel) and The Grand Hotel.

Changes have been made to the design, with more stone and less glass, to complement the two taller existing buildings either side of the new development.

The overall massing and width of the building has also been decreased and the mix of the apartments has been altered to provide larger, family-style. The total number of units has been reduced from 290 to 250.

It has been estimated that the development would create more then 450 jobs and inject an extra £250m into the region’s economy over the next 30 years, as well as adding to York’s cultural offer.

“We have had a superb response to the concept of the Roman visitor attraction, and indeed, enormous excitement about the potential of the archaeology that we will be uncovering during the dig if the plans are approved,” commented David Jennings, chief executive of York Archaeological Trust.

“We know that this site has had many uses over the last 2,000 years, and we are very pleased to be partnering with an organisation that sees the building as an integral part of the city’s future – helping to regenerate this area, a fascinating and important place in the city at various points in history, with a building that fits into the urban landscape of Rougier Street and Tanner’s Moat.”