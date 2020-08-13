Plans for a major mixed-use development, including approximately 1,200 homes, are being proposed for the former Gould Street Gasworks site north of Manchester city centre. Gasworks New Town would comprise the news homes as well as commercial units, a new park located off Gould Street, and pedestrian and cycling routes. A 33-storey tower is also lined up.

The company behind the proposals is Southvalley Estates, part of MCR Property Group. Southvalley Estates has owned the land – which has been operating as a surface car park in recent years – since 2015.

“Our vision for this site has been a labour of love over the past few years. Our ambitious proposals for The Gasworks New Town realise the development potential of a key city centre location and the aspirations for the Northern Gateway,” said Nick Lake, asset manager at MCR Property Group.

“We have worked in close collaboration with Manchester City Council to bring forward a major transformative development that will create a new beating heart of a community in close proximity to the city centre. We look forward to finalising the formal planning application in line with public feedback.”

Manchester City Council had earmarked the site for a residential-led development, designed to be a “flagship element” of its Northern Gateway Strategic Regeneration Framework.

Working with WSP, Southvalley is now seeking feedback from communities, workers and stakeholders on the draft proposals before a planning application is submitted later in the year.

The plans have been prepared by AHR, with landscape and public realm designed by Planit.