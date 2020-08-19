Following the award of planning permission, Oakapple Group is set to start work on a new North Yorkshire housing development. The Leeds-based developer is set to start work this month on 15 homes in the village of Rainton, five miles from Ripon and close to the A1 and A19.

“We have all adapted to a new way of working during the pandemic. We are not missing the daily commute into the office and have seen that splitting our working week between office and home working is a more effective use of our time,” said Sean Mayes, from Oakapple Group.

“Oakapple recognised the need to design houses to accommodate people continuing this balance of limiting their commutes to the office and working more from home.”

The four- and five-bedroom detached homes will offer ‘home office’ packages and super-fast broadband to meet increased demand for rural living and home working.

“Property professionals are predicting significant growth in demand for rural living, with demand likely to outstrip supply. Through careful design and choice of excellent locations, we believe our houses will be future proofed for the new normal whilst offering a great lifestyle choice,” Sean added.