Keyland Developments Launches West Yorkshire Site To Market

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, has unlocked the development potential of a site in Pudsey, West Yorkshire by securing planning consent from Leeds City Council for 77 new homes under a Planning Promotional Agreement (PPA) with a local landowner. The site has now been launched to market with planning permission in place by the Leeds office of Cushman & Wakefield.

Located mid-way between the centres of Leeds and Bradford, adjacent to Owlcotes Reservoir on Owlcotes Road, the 5.5 acre site comprises former Yorkshire Water land owned by Keyland Developments and land owned by a local private individual.

The agreement with the local landowner in Pudsey is Keyland’s eighth PPA initiative following on from agreements with landowners in Wakefield, Leeds, Calderdale and Kirklees. The PPAs involve Keyland working with independent landowners, corporates or regulated bodies to overcome obstacles to development on strategic sites to facilitate regeneration by securing planning consent for future use.

The planning consent for 77 new homes will enable the regeneration of the largely vacant site and make a significant contribution to the local housing supply. A mix of affordable and market housing with 1-4 bedroom apartments, semi-detached and detached homes with landscaping will add to the sustainable location which is close to amenities, services and transport.

Beth McQue, Development Planner at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “This site had already been allocated for residential development in the Leeds City Council Site Allocation Plan (2019) and the consent will now enable a housebuilder to bring forward a high quality scheme to complement the site’s surroundings. Our PPA agreements are designed to enable landowners of any scale to maximise the potential from their sites without incurring any risk and in this case we have been able to bring about regeneration of a redundant site and contribute to the local authority’s long-term housing targets.”

Phil Roebuck, Partner at Cushman & Wakefield commented; “This is an attractive site in a very popular location making it ideal for much needed family housing. The housing market has bounced back strongly post lockdown and we anticipate high levels of demand from regional and national housebuilders.”