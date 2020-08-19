Harvey UK, a commercial decoration company, has completed a contract to carry out the decorating and finishing of a £62 million student accommodation project on the Warwick University campus. The work had been carried out during lockdown under Covid-safe working practices.

The Cryfield Village development will provide more than 800 extra student rooms on campus, made up of townhouse-style apartments and studios. The development also includes a central hub with a theatre, shops and cinema.

The Henley-in-Arden-based decoration company has been carrying out all of the painting, decorating and finishing work on the apartments which are being built by Kier Central.

“Cryfield village is probably one of the most colourful projects we have worked on, with apartments, stairwells and facilities painted in some very bright colours. The results are stunning, as well as providing a modern and attractive university home for the students. This work was carried out under strict Covid-safe working and social distancing practices, but was still finished on schedule,” commented managing director Tony Harvey.